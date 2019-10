Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are both garnering massive interest as they gear up to co-star in upcoming tvN drama 'Crash Landing On You'. A 15-second trailer for the drama was revealed on October 25.



Fans are excited to see the real-life couple show their chemistry on the small screen as a beautiful love story unfolds. It was reported that the drama was filmed abroad as well.





Are you excited? Check out the trailer below.