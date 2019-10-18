Entertainment company from 'Produce 101' season 1 under suspicion of using over 10,000 fake IDs for voting

According to reports on October 18, one entertainment agency 'A' is currently under police investigation for allegations of using fake IDs to vote for their trainees, during the first season of Mnet's 'Produce 101'.

Seoul police have recently opened up investigations into vote rigging allegations against all seasons of Mnet's popular 'Produce' series, as well as another survival program 'Idol School'. While carrying out investigations, a witness claimed that entertainment company 'A' rigged the votes during 'Produce 101' season 1 by using over 10,000 fake IDs.

The agency 'A' is facing suspicions of creating fake IDs and ordering not only employees, but also trainees to cast their votes toward contestants from the agency. Reportedly, representatives from 'A' have already denied the claims. Meanwhile, project group IOI promoted actively for approximately a year as a result of 'Produce 101' season 1.

