EXO's Sehun and Chen are making their sub-unit debut as EXO-SC with a mini-album titled 'What A Life'. Their most recent set of teaser images show the boys posing together against a bright yellow background in red and blue suits. It's already clear that fans can expect to see the members chemistry as they perform together by showcasing their cute relationship in the teaser photos.

